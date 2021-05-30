GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — The small South Carolina town of Ware Shoals has lost track of nearly $200,000 worth of tickets, fine and fees. Town officials aren’t sure if the money was never received or just never logged into the court system. The Index-Journal of Greenwood reports that Ware Shoals Councilwoman Valerie Jackson said at a recent Town Council meeting that the problem stretches back to 2004. She says the town’s court system wasn’t recording scheduled payments for the past 16 years. The town has found both tickets and fines paid and not recorded and people who failed to make scheduled payments. Ware Shoals police chief says the town’s judge is sending letter to people who have unpaid fines and fees.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
