ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Part of a street in Anderson is closed off as crews work to repair a sinkhole Thursday evening.
FOX Carolina has reached out to officials for details on when the sinkhole formed and what work is being done to it, but as of writing we have not heard back.
The sinkhole formed on Murray Avenue, near the intersection with Daniel Street.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
