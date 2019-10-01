GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - - If you’ve set foot in a gym lately, you know fitness trackers are changing the way we work out. Smart watches or even phones with fitness tracking apps can track your daily steps, measure your heart rate, estimate your calories burned and gauge your activity level.
But is all that data a valuable tool or can it take the fun out of fitness?
“I wear my tracker,” says Cindy Hradec who is a trainer and group fitness coordinator at Sportsclub Greenville, “I love looking at the active calories and how many calories I’ve burned. I enjoy trying to do better with every workout.”
Because of her profession, it’s not surprising that Cindy tracks her workouts but she says every single one of her personal training clients wears a fitness tracker too. She says, “I think the biggest benefit is it keeps them accountable.”
As a personal training client, Melissa Gritton says her smart watch keeps her in competition with herself and helps her set fitness goals. “I like to burn a thousand calories a day which doesn’t always happen,” says Gritton, “Sometimes it’s discouraging if I don’t. So I have to keep my mind on that I did get a good workout.”
That’s a healthy attitude about what she can achieve in a day. But mental health experts say for some, smart watch usage can be a slippery slope.
“It can be damaging on someone’s self esteem and the way they perceive their body,” says Brandi Stalzer, Clinical Director for the Eating Recovery Center in Greenville. She adds, “I’d say probably a majority of all our patients if not all are somehow monitoring their movement.”
She says eating disorder patients already have the propensity to micromanage their lives and these devices that track their every step can make an obsession even worse.
“They become concerned with checking it quite regularly and their day is dependent on what that tracker looks like,” says Stalzer.
While some athletes swear by the data they receive, Stalzer wishes people would disconnect with the gadgets and reconnect with their own bodies.
She says, “What I would want people to learn is we have better tools to understand what we need in our own body. Our own body is the best tool we have and being able to trust and know what feels good and doesn’t is a better indicator of our health.”
Many gym-goers find trackers to be especially useful in high-intensity interval training. That’s when the goal is to spike your heart rate for a short period of time, recover and do it again. So far the American Medical Association is not seeing greater fitness among people wearing fitness trackers. But it’s still early and there’s not a lot data. So experts say the bottom line is if a smart watch motivates you, use it. If it makes you obsess, stay away from it.
