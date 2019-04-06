GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -
Have you ever felt the urge to break things? If so, there will soon be a place in Greenville for you to do just that.
SMASHIT will open in Greenville on May 1, but the grand opening is scheduled for May 4.
Everyone experiences anger at some point in life, but SMASHIT says they're the place for you to let those frustrations out and not be worried about what other people will say.
Chase Michaels, CEO of Locally Epic says SMASHIT is like a therapy session.
“It’s a place to go and take out your frustrations on a printer or a computer monitor or a piece of furniture, kind of a safe place where you can let it go and not be judged," he said.
This is not a new concept. In other places across the U.S. this type of business is referred to as "rage rooms", but that’s not the concept Michaels sees for SMASHIT.
“We want this to be a place where people can and relax and have their time, 15 minutes away from work or kids or school or whatever it is. Break some stuff, get it out, and then go home and be better,” said Michaels.
SMASHIT will be located at 1164 North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville. Depending on how business does, locations could also open in Clemson, Anderson, Greer, and Spartanburg.
