Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - U.S Army veteran, 32-year-old Scott Krawczyk, is on his way to receiving a life-changing smile makeover. He is the recipient of this year’s Smiles For Soldiers program all thanks to the doctors at Carolinas Center for Oral, Facial, Cosmetic and Dental Implant Surgery.
Since fourth grade Krawczyk has been wearing dentures, his adult teeth never fully came in leaving him with a smile he wasn’t proud of.
“It’s funny I have a whole routine I’ve been dealing with this for my whole life and to wake up one morning and everything changes it’s pretty crazy to think about” said Krawczyk.
The Smiles For Soldiers program gives veterans with poor oral health a complete smile makeover. Altogether the procedure would cost more than $55,000 for a full mouth restoration. This won’t come at any cost to Krawczyk and his family.
“I’m extremely... I’m not going to lie to you I’m nervous. It’s a big deal.” said Krawczyk.
Several doctors and specialist are taking part in getting Scott his new smile. They tell Fox Carolina it will be a five hour process, but when it's all done he may never have to wear a removable set of teeth again.
More news: Anderson Co deputies searching for armed suspects accused of robbing 2 gas stations, possibly more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.