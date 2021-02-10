COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina's state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell on Wednesday said she was concerned that if Smokers are included in the forthcoming Phase 1C vaccination group, as currently outlined on the DHEC website, that verifying a person is a smoker would be difficult.
“Smoking is a behavior, not a diagnosis," Bell said in a news conference. Instead of putting smokers in a vaccination phase group, she suggests that adding people with the underlying health issues that smoking is known to cause to the list instead would be the most "logical" path.
Those underlying conditions include cancer, heart disease, high blood-pressure, and hardening of the arteries.
Bell said, while groups are being discussed for 1B and C, the only groups that have been finalized right now are the ones in 1A, the phase in which South Carolina is currently vaccinating, which includes health workers, first responders, and people age 65 and up.
