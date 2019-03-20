WOODSON, TX (FOX Carolina) – A snake removal company in Texas said they were called to a home after the homeowner found “a few snakes” under the house.
Well, “a few” actually turned out to be 45.
“Due to the high winds, their tv/cable was acting up, so a gentleman crawled under to see what was going on,” Big Country Snake Removal owner Nathan Hawkins posted about the call on Facebook. “He saw a ‘few’ snakes and quickly crawled out.”
When Hawkins and his team arrived a little before lunch time, they found dozens of rattlesnakes.
Big Country Snake Removal posted a 17-minute video on Facebook showing all the snakes they found and the capture process.
