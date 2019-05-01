GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Warmer temperatures are here and that means snake sightings will increase.
They’re hungry, becoming active and coming out of their winter dens.
Here in the Upstate, Copperheads, black, and brown snakes are common. In the mountains, timber rattlesnakes are more common.
With the increase in population across the Upstate, snakes are being pushed out of their territories which forces them to find new living spaces.
Snakes do serve a purpose in the ecosystem.
“Most snakes eat rodents, some of the smaller garden snakes - they eat insects and slug,” said Greg Askew, Director of Izzie’s Pond. “One of the nest things about black rat snakes is one of their favorite animals to eat is a copperhead.”
Their are steps to take that could help keep snakes away from your home.
“If you don’t want them in your yard or on your property the best thing to do is keep all underbrush, debris, and clutter away from your home,” said Askew.
Also, if you see a snake in your yard you can try spraying one with a water hose at a safe distance and they’ll go away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.