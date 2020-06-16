GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The United States Department of Agriculture has approved requests from South Carolina and Utah to provide online purchases of food to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program households.
US Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue made the announcement.
South Carolina's SNAP participation is more than 558,000 individuals, more than 259,000 households and totals $855 million annually in federal benefits.
The announcement means that South Carolina can now expedite the implementation of online purchasing with currently authorized SNAP online retailers.
SNAP online purchasing is already operational in several states nationwide. The initiative works to further ensure SNAP beneficiaries can stay safe through social distancing.
Per a release, the USDA will continue to provide technical assistance to any stakeholders interested in making SNAP benefits available for use online.
A target date for when South Carolinians can use their SNAP benefits online will be announced at a later time.
