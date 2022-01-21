GREENWOOD CO., (FOX Carolina) - For the second weekend in a row, a winter storm is rolling its way through the Carolinas.
This time the coast and Midlands getting the brunt of the winter weather in South Carolina, but some of the Upstate is seeing snow as well.
"I love snow," said Horace Kirkland, who lives in Greenwood.
"I don’t like it because it’s cold," said Henrietta Cohen, who also lives in Greenwood.
Ready or not, the winter weather is back.
"The first one was nice and pretty and like I said it’s cold, I’m old with arthritis and I’m ready for warm weather," said John Millwood, who lives in Clinton.
A winter storm passing through the southern part of the Upstate on Friday night for the second time in a week, a sight many people who have called this area home for years say doesn't happen too often.
"Very unusual, very unusual. Like I said I’m 54 and I’ve never seen weather like this in quite a long time," said Millwood.
While places like Greenwood and Laurens County got mostly ice and freezing rain during the last winter storm, this time they're also getting snow.
"Just looking at it, I love it. It’s pretty," said Kirkland.
Much to the delight of Horace Kirkland.
"Lot of people don’t like it, don’t want to get out in it and I can understand that thing to but like I said I’m a kid at heart who still wants to play," he added.
On the other side, that's where Henrietta Cohen sits.
"Supposed to go to work but I don’t know about that cause if it snows I’ll be home," she said with a laugh.
Some businesses in Greenwood County did close down early on Friday in anticipation of the weather.
