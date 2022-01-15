GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - Most of the Upstate, Northeast Georgia and Western North Carolina remain under a Winter Storm Warning for a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain developing overnight and continuing into Sunday.
The Upstate is under a Freezing Rain Advisory for mainly just freezing rain from this powerful winter system.
Significant accumulations of sleet, snow, and ice are expected in the Winter Storm Warning Area and Freezing Rain Advisory area should receive a significant amount of mainly freezing rain.
Significant ice accumulations can increase the weight of tree branches by about 30 times and add up to 500 pounds of extra weight to powerlines.
The gusty winds will add to the problems across the area compounding the potential power outages. Trees and powerlines will be weighed down by the heavy ice accumulation.
With strong winds on Sunday including some gusts of 40 to possibly 50+ miles per hour, numerous trees, tree branches and ultimately powerlines likely will come down. Thus, significant power outages are expected on Sunday.
Travel is also not recommended unless absolutely necessary during this winter storm.
