GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) --The National Weather Service has records of the top 10 snowfalls for the Upstate. It’s been more than a century since the area has seen 15 inches of snowfall.
Here it the list from the Greenville, Spartanburg area:
- 15 inches, February 15, 1902
- 14.4 inches, December 16-17, 1930
- 12 inches, January 7, 1988
- 11.4 inches, December 3, 1971
- 11 inches, December 29, 1935
- 10.5 inches, December 2, 1896
- 10.2 inches, January 22, 1987
- 9.8 inches, March 12-13, 1993
- 9.7 inches, March 1-2, 1927
- 9.3 inches, March 24, 1983
In Ashville, the snowfall records show a bit more of the white stuff with the March 1993 storm dropping more than 18 inches.
Here is the list from the NWS for Ashville area:
- 18.2 inches, March 12-14, 1993
- 16.7 inches, January 26-27, 1906
- 16.3 inches, December 3, 1971
- 16 inches, March 2-3, 1942
- 15.8 inches, February 15-16, 1969
- 15 inches, March 2, 1872
- 14 inches, January 7, 1988
- 13.4 inches, January 22, 2016
- 13 inches, January 29-30, 2010
- 12.2 inches, January 27-28, 1998
