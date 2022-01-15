Snow Flurries
The first snow flurries spotted in Asheville. (FOX CAROLINA/January 15, 2022).
Snow
Snow fall in Inman, South Carolina. (Viewer Submission/January 16, 2022).
Snow
Spartanburg, SC (Viewer Submission/January 16, 2022).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - The winter weather is finally here in the Upstate.
Snow has been spotted in Travelers Rest and other parts of the Upstate.
Viewers sent us photos and video of snow in their area from Pelzer, Woodruff, and Greenville
We will continue to have coverage as more places see snow fall in the Upstate.
