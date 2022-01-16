ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - There wasn't much open Sunday in Asheville because of the weather, with tons of restaurants and businesses closed.
But still plenty of fun to be had in the snow.
"It's been really exciting to see this much snow and actually get to experience it," said Nicholas Ziff, who's visiting Asheville from Orlando.
"We found out it was going to snow and we thought well you know let's go see some snow because we certainly hardly don't get any in Atlanta," added Diane Bond, who is visiting from Georgia.
Hour after hour, the snow kept falling, and falling, and falling in Asheville.
"I've always heard that North Carolina doesn't get too much snow and we've been driving around with Uber drivers and Lyft drivers and they've all been saying how this is going to be a larger offering of snow for the weekend and for North Carolina for the whole year really," said Ziff.
Snow plows working around the clock on Sunday, focusing much of the day on primary roads.
"I would just say definitely if you have a four-wheel-drive car or all-wheel-drive be careful if you've never driven or seen snow. And then if you have a two-wheel-drive then definitely just stay out of it," said Asheville Native Thadeus Ouimette.
"It's about what I expected, I was hoping for a little bit more from the North Carolina snow removal. Being from Ohio they are pretty good with getting the snow removed, this is a significant amount though," explained John Birkbeck, who is visiting from Ohio.
The city of Asheville says 27 snow plows are continuing to work throughout Sunday night as the storm tapers off.
