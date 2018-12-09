Greenville County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Western North Carolina and parts of the Upstate were covered in snow and ice by winter storm Diego. While Anderson County did not see more than an inch, some places saw up to six or seven inches.
In Cherokee County, Gaffney residents saw 7.0'' of snow, the National Weather Service reported online. Spartanburg County saw as much as 11.9'' of snow in Inman, while other parts such as Greer, only received 4.0''.
Oconee County saw around 7.0'', and Pickens saw as much as 5.0'', recorded the NWS.
In North Carolina, residents saw a lot more. Buncombe County record 14.0'' of snowfall this morning. Hendersonville saw a similar pattern and got 16.0'' of snow. McDowell saw just over 11.0'' of snow. While Greenville did not see more than 4.0'' of snow.
