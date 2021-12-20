GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group of Greenwood Seniors are celebrating Christmas early this year.
Our parents and grandparents in nursing homes can often feel lonely and forgotten about around the holidays.
For the past few days, an organization called Snowflakes for Seniors has distributed over 700 gifts to senior centers in the community.
Organizer Claudia Hulon says the idea came after she worked at an in-home care center for years. She kept hearing complaints from patients about being lonely and forgotten about.
"My CNA's would come and tell me how much their holidays are so depressing because their families are not around and there are no gifts to give," Hulon said.
One of her stops was at Elite Home Care and Day Centers. Annie Williams says she was uplifted by her present after a hard year.
"Ever since my son passed, last year, it was just me and him," Williams said, "I've got four grandkids, but they don't come around much. It's just me. So, I thank God. I don't get too many things, but I thank God."
Stories like these motivate Hulon.
"I never knew how much I would be in the need for something," Williams said, "There's nobody to come visit me. There's nobody to come and take me where I need to go, unless I pay them."
Hulon tears up just thinking about it. So, she started a tradition to spread Christmas cheer every year. Seniors anonymously write wishes on snowflakes. Hulon reads through them all and has sponsors to help her fulfil the wishes. She spends months preparing, she loads her truck, and she and her volunteers hand out the gifts one-by-one at multiple assisted living facilities in the Greenwood area.
"Just seeing their smiles, and their thank yous, and even a lot of them can't speak," Hulon said, "They may be bed-bound, but the simple expression on their face says it all."
49 golden agers, including Williams, received gifts. Williams received a towel set, jewelry, a lotion set, and some kind letters.
There was such an influx, this year, that Hulon had to spread the distribution out over four days instead of over the weekend like she'd planned.
"I want them to remember that it came from the Greenwood community, that we all got together to make this happen for them," Hulon said, "I want them to feel loved and to know they're not forgotten."
Hulon says she's always looking for more volunteers if you're interested in helping out next year. Follow her Facebook page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.