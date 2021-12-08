GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Smoky Dreams Barbecue in Greenville announced that snowman decoration was stolen from their Winter Wonderlane fundraiser.
The restaurant announced the theft and shared this video via Facebook on Tuesday.
They also posted these security photos of the suspect that were taken just after the incident.
The restaurant's Winter Wonderlane fundraiser is an event they are holding throughout the month of December to raise money for VALOR and advocate for mental health awareness. You can visit their Facebook page to learn more about the event.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are investigating this case. Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.