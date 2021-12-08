GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Smoky Dreams Barbecue in Greenville announced that snowman decoration was stolen from their Winter Wonderlane fundraiser.

The restaurant announced the theft and shared this video via Facebook on Tuesday.

They also posted these security photos of the suspect that were taken just after the incident.

The restaurant's Winter Wonderlane fundraiser is an event they are holding throughout the month of December to raise money for VALOR and advocate for mental health awareness. You can visit their Facebook page to learn more about the event.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they are investigating this case. Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact deputies.