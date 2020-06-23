PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A church in the Upstate that has a rich history needs your help.
Soapstone Baptist Church was built in the late 1800s, burned down by the KKK (Klan) and later rebuilt.
Now, one of the 9 members of the church is hoping to pay off it's mortgage to keep the doors from closing.
Mable Owens-Clark says the view of the mountains is what has attracted developers.
It's the history that she is trying to protect, that her parents and ancestors, worked to build, like the school house that was built next to the church in the late 1800s.
Mable attended school there as a child.
She needs your help paying the mortgage by December. The GoFundMe says, "they don’t want to sell the property, but the current remaining mortgage sits at $50,000. The church has been able to keep the lights on and remain current through Mable’s monthly food fundraisers."
The church was built by 600 freed slaves in the late 1800s, many of those slaves laid to rest next to the church.
Mable says, "in 1966, the original church that I was baptized in, was burned by the Klansman."
As her parents, who were farmers, looked at the ashes, they made a plan and didn't stop, until they had a church again.
"It was just vegetables that built this church back," Mable says.
Now, she is trying to protect this building by paying off it's mortgage so that it will stand for generations to come.
She believes, "this is God's little holy place out here. Once you drive up on the grounds, I mean you become overtaken with the spirit of the Lord that exist here on this ground."
Developers have their eyes on the property too.
She says, "but that doesn’t move me because I will not allow this church to go down with the bulldozer... No amount of money can buy it. This church is my baby."
It's a fight that Mable will not let go.
She says that the thought of losing it all "tore the core of my heart."
She says that the community of churches in Pickens support this effort.
Mable says, "this is where we all grew up together, bonded together and they are just as much concerned about the doors of this church staying open as I am."
"I’m on fire. I’m fired up this church will remain," she says. This is the link to the GoFundMe. There is a fish fry on the 18th as well.
