COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers and officers are cracking down on impaired drivers during the holiday season with Sober or Slammer! campaign, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS)
SCDPS said SCHP and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a series of public safety checkpoints throughout the campaign starting Dec. 15 and ending on New Year's Day.
In South Carolina, the top three primary contributing factors in crashes in 2021, according to preliminary statistics, were driving too fast for conditions, driver under the influence, and failure to yield.
“While the holidays are a time of celebration for most, this season is also a painful time for the more than 1,000 families who have lost loved ones in motor vehicle collisions,” SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV said. “The losses are incalculable for those affected and should motivate all drivers in the state to make safe and defensive driving priority one in keeping their families safe.”
SCDPS released the following steps to ensure a safe ride home:
- Designate a sober driver;
- Use public transportation, such as buses and shuttles;
- Call a local cab or taxi service, or plan ahead for a taxi.
- Download and use ride-share apps such as Uber, Lyft, Sidecar, etc.
