(FOX Carolina) Labor Day Weekend is right around the corner, and while it's time to celebrate, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety wants to ensure everyone celebrates safely.
From August 16 through September 2, SCDPS will launch its "Sober or Slammer," campaign by increasing the number of law enforcement officials on state roadways.
Officials say the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is typically the deadliest of time in South Carolina - dubbed, "The 100 Deadliest Days of Summer."
In an effort to combat the harrowing statistics of roadway fatalities in South Carolina during those 100 days, state and local law enforcement agencies are going to heighten their presence.
The increase in officials is in an effort to crack down on drunk driving, and reduce DUI-related traffic deaths in the state.
State and local law enforcement annually partner for the crackdown as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign.
This year, the state's specialized public service announcement is titled: "Drink. Drive. Die." The ad will air on social and digital media through Labor Day.
“Labor Day weekend is the official end of the summer travel season and law enforcement is ready for increased traffic during this time as people make that last trip to the beach or the mountains,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “We are reminding the public in advance that SCDPS troopers and officers will place a strong emphasis on DUI enforcement so that everyone can have a safe end to the summer season.”
The South Carolina Highway Patrol encourages motorists to call *HP or *47 if they see someone they suspect of drunk driving at any time of the year.
