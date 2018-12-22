SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, seven people died over the Christmas holiday travel period in 2017.
This year, the Spartanburg Police Department wants to lower that number as part of their Sober or Slammer! initiative.
As Christmas, and then New Year's approaches, Spartanburg officers will conduct a series of Traffic Safety Checkpoints throughout the city.
Motorists will be required to provide a driver's license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance. Officers will also be looking for seatbelt violations and child restraint violations.
"Our goal is to reduce the number of vehicle collisions and aggressive driving incidents. We hope our efforts increase the overall safety of the roadways in the city of Spartanburg," said the department.
Sober or Slammer! is a comprehensive DUI enforcement and public education initiative that runs concurrently with the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Anyone who'd like more information about the traffic enforcement is asked to contact Sgt. Stephen McClure at (864) 594-7276 or smcclure@cityofspartanburg.org.
