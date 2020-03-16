GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Coronavirus closed schools throughout the state and opened the idea of social distancing. Now, people throughout Greenville County are learning what it means and are taking a swing at it.
“It’s not as if you’re with a group. You can come out and do this individually," Jamie Michala said.
She's a golf instructor at Haas Family Golf Center in Greenville County.
“You’re outside when you come here. And as you can see from our stations that we have setup they are six to eight feet apart," Michala said.“We’ve made sure that we have disinfected counter-tops, our doorknobs, our bathrooms. We’re even cleaning our golf balls with a chlorine solution.”
According to researchers with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social distancing is an intervention used to help suppress or delay the peak of a pandemic by trying to slow it down, or flatten the curve.
In order to do that, recommendations include a reduction in large crows, limit school interactions, and try to stay at least 6 feet away from one another.
“What I’ve seen already is customers automatically splitting themselves up," Bill Balsizer said.
He's the owner of Two Chefs Cafe in Downtown Greenville and off Pelham Road in Greenville County. He has a checklist for employees before they can work.
“Our checklist is how do you feel? Are you any different than yesterday?”
They also continue to deep clean the dining area, which is still open.
“We’re doing a lot more take-out throughout lunch and dinner now," Balsizer said.“We as a country need to make this happen. It’s not about me or you or anybody, it’s about all of us.”
And that's why they'r not teed off about social distancing at Haas Family Golf Center, either.
