GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials said Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefit payments will continue to be paid on time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials also ask everyone to be aware of scammers who have been calling and trying to trick people into providing personal information or payments to maintain their social security checks or other income.
“Social Security will pay monthly benefits on time and these payments will not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Andrew Saul, Commissioner of Social Security, said in a news release. “I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true. Don’t be fooled.”
Saul also wants people to know that stimulus checks under the CARES Act will be sent out by the Department of the Treasury, not Social Security.
“Please do not call Social Security about these payments as the agency does not have information to share,“ Saul said.
