(FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Social Security Administration said beneficiaries with dependents who do not file tax returns need to act now to receive their $500 per child payment.
This affects both social security beneficiaries and beneficiaries of supplemental security income.
The office said the Treasury Department will soon begin sending out Economic Impact Payments and people that didn't file 2018 or 2019 taxes, with qualifying children under the age of 17, should head to the IRS' website to provide their information.
Beneficiaries will have until Wednesday, April 22 to notify the IRS of dependent children in order to receive their additional money in a timely manner.
Officials say they should immediately go here and visit the Non-Filers: Enter Payment info Here section to provide their information.
By taking this proactive step to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment.
If beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, their payment at this time will be $1,200. People would then be required to file a tax year 2020 tax return to obtain the additional $500 per eligible child.
People with Direct Express debit cards who enter information at the IRS’s website should complete all of the mandatory questions, but they may leave the bank account information section blank as Treasury already has their Direct Express information on file.
