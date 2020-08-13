SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The Southern Conference announced Thursday that the league will not have fall conference competition due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league will allow for nonconference contests if schools choose, but the goal is to move the fall sports’ regular-season competition and championships to the spring, according to a news release.
The sports impacted are:
- Football
- Men’s and women’s cross country
- Men’s and women’s soccer
- Volleyball
“We stand by the decision made by the Southern Conference,” said Wofford College president Dr. Nayef Samhat in a news release. “The safety and health risks presented by COVID-19 challenge our ability to safely compete in sports this fall. Intercollegiate athletics are an integral part of the Wofford College experience and will be missed on our campus this fall. We look forward to returning to the field of play when it can be done in a safe and responsible manner for our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
“This decision was made with extensive evaluation and conversation,” added Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus in the news release. “Ultimately, we felt it necessary to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. This decision was also supported by the conference’s medical advisory committee. I am greatly saddened to not be able to conduct our fall conference competition. We know what this means to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and loyal fans, but safety must come first. We are still hopeful that we can have these sports successfully compete in the spring. We will continue to daily monitor the COVID-19 situation in order to make prudent and necessary decisions regarding athletic practice and competition in the future.”
MORE NEWS - Coroner: K-9 Roscoe killed by friendly fire; suspect died from self-inflicted gunshot after Anderson Co. chase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.