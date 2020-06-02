SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Southern Conference released a statement Tuesday as protests and unrest continued across the country.
Below is the statement from SoCon:
In light of recent racial injustices across the country, including the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, the Southern Conference and its member institutions would like to re-affirm publicly their commitment to the core principles of racial tolerance, equity, inclusion and diversity.
Diversity and acceptance of others is exemplified on Southern Conference campuses and in intercollegiate athletics. The league and its members stand opposed to all forms of racism, prejudice, intolerance and injustice and implore everyone to engage in conversation, listen to those who are suffering and seek solutions to foster meaningful change.
The Southern Conference is committed to working with its conference members to support all those who may be hurting at this time and to openly promote an atmosphere of respect, tolerance and acceptance.
