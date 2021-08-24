COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A noncommissioned Army officer depicted in a viral video accosting and shoving a man in a South Carolina neighborhood has been convicted of third-degree assault.
A judge found Fort Jackson Army Sgt. Jonathan Pentland guilty of the misdemeanor Monday after a two-day trial. He will have to choose between 30 days in jail or a fine of $1,087.
Pentland is white and the man he shoved is Black. But race was never mentioned during Pentland's trial in Columbia. Pentland says he was trying to protect his family from a man acting strangely.
The victim says he was trying to mind his own business and avoid the confrontation. Pentland is on suspension.
PREVIOUSLY: Fort Jackson soldier suspended from duties after being charged with assault caught on video
