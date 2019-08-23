PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Pickens Man has been sentenced on charges for criminal sexual conduct with a minor after a four day trial, the Solicitor released/
Brandon Jerome Clark, 28, was convicted after a trial that conclude on August 22nd, by a jury of peers. Clark was sentenced to 25 years in the SC Department of Corrections for first degree sexual conduct with a minor.
Evidence presented at his trial found that between the dates of February 20, 2017 and March 20, 2017, Clark sexually assaulted a 5-year-old victim in her home in the city of Pickens.
