CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Three men have received long prison sentences for their roles in a fatal home invasion that left one person dead and another injured, according to the office of Solicitor Barry Barnette.
According to the office, deputies responded to a scene in the Blacksburg-area in Cherokee County on Phelps Road at about 1:15 a.m. on Aug. . 2018. The office says Cherokee County deputies found 26-year-old Marshall L. Cooper inside the dwelling with a single fatal gunshot wound. They mention a second victim sustained a non-life threatening injury during the gunfire.
Assistant Solicitor Matt Kendall said an X-Box video game console was taken during the home invasion and the stolen property helped investigators identify the suspects, according to the office.
They go on to say 21-year-old Elijah Malik Thompson received a 35-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty of murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
They also say 21-year-old Daniel Vaughn Eaton received a 35-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The office also mentions a third person 21-year-old Dominique J. Smith received a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The office mentions Thompson, Eaton, and Smith admitted involvement in the home invasion during post-arrest police interviews.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: 15-year-old missing out of Buncombe County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.