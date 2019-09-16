GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The solicitor’s office confirmed that all but one charge was dropped against a man who was bitten numerous times by a Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K-9.
Deputies said the biting incident happened on April 2018 on Columbia Avenue. Deputies said they had been called to that address to search for Kevin Leroy Scott White, a suspect wanted out of Florida.
Deputies said White arrived at the property on a moped, and then ran away on foot when he saw deputies. A K-9 began tracking White and eventually found him hiding inside a dishwasher that was under the porch of a mobile home.
The K-9 then bit White in multiple places, including the head.
White was taken to the hospital and was initially charged with Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Resisting Arrest.
The solicitor’s office confirmed Monday White pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of less than one gram of meth and that all his other charges were dropped
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed Monday the deputy who was handling the K-9 was back to work after being removed from the K-9 division and suspended.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the deputy was suspended for 40 hours and then reassigned after the Office of Professional Standards disciplined him for Violation of Excessive Use of Force and Violation of Rules and Regulations.
