SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor Barry Barnette announced a Blacksburg man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex crimes committed in 2016.
A press release from Barnette says that Jeramy Brian McDaniel, 36, pleaded guilty to first degree criminal sexual assault of a child on Monday.
The crime was reported by a state Department of Social Services employee on December 7 of 2016. A female victim described the incident with the investigating deputy and the Children's Advocacy Center.
McDaniel had originally denied any involvement when questioned, but later changed his story- acknowledging he'd committed the crime.
“The guilty plea accomplished two important things,” Assistant Solicitor Adrienne Barry said. “It saved a sweet child from having to testify about a horrible experience and it included a well-deserved lengthy prison sentence for the responsible person.”
McDaniel did not have a criminal history prior to this incident. He is required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before eligibility for release.
His name will be added to the Sex Offender Registry.
