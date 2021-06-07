SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Solicitor Barry Barnette announced on Monday that a Blacksburg woman received a 15-year prison sentence for felony child abuse on Friday.
Solicitor Barnette said in a press release that 29-year-old Gabrielle Olive Hunter pled guilty to felony child abuse with great bodily injury on Friday. Circuit Judge Keith Kelly issued the sentence, according to officials.
Officials say the crime was reported to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office on November 9th, 2018. The victim was treated for a severe burn on her hand and bruising about her chest and body at Atrium’s Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, NC, according to officials.
A sibling of the victim told deputies that Hunter was responsible for the injuries, and she used a flat iron to burn her sister's hand.
The victim and her sister disclosed the abuse during forensic examinations at the Children's Advocacy Center in Spartanburg, SC, according to officials.
