SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Boiling Springs man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for three residential break-ins, according to a release from the Spartanburg County Solicitor's office.
Peter M. Solo Jr. pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of petty larceny and receiving stolen goods, the solicitor says.
According to the release, the crimes occurred on October 25, 2018, April 10 and May 16 2019 in the Spartanburg and Inman areas. Authorities say that Solo was identified when he was captured by a video security system entering an Inman area home.
Solo has a prior criminal history back to 2001 including multiple property crime convictions in South Carolina and Georgia. According to the release, Solo will serve over 12 years in prison before he is eligible for release.
