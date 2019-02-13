Ronald Capps II New Mugshot

Ronald Capps pleaded guilty to several charges following a crime spree in October of 2018. He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars. 

 Source: Spartanburg Co. Deputies

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Solicitor announced Wednesday afternoon that a Boiling Springs man will spend the next decade in prison for a series of crimes committed in 2018. 

Officials say Ronald Capps II, 33, began his crime spree on October 7, 2018 when he stole a car and telephone from a family member living near Chesnee. 

Deputies say when they located him the next day walking along New Cut Road near Pottery Road, he jumped into a nearby SUV and rammed two patrol cars before fleeing. 

A chase ensued, and eventually ended in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store. Deputies then say they engaged in a two hour stand-off with Capps. 

During the stand-off, deputies said Capps threatened to stab himself with a black knife that he held to his chest. Eventually, negotiators were able to talk Capps into surrendering. 

A Taser was utilized before taking him into custody. 

Capps pleaded guilty Wednesday to the following charges: 

  • First-degree assault and battery
  • Failure to stop for blue light and siren
  • Two counts resisting arrest
  • Possession of a weapon by a violent felon
  • Violation of an order of protection
  • Other property crimes

Officials say Capps' criminal record spans back eighteen years- with multiple convictions for property crimes and violation of probation. 

“The length of Ronald Capps’ criminal history tells me he is not a good person,” Assistant Solicitor Ben Sawyer said. “He richly deserved the prison sentence.”

