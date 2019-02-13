BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Solicitor announced Wednesday afternoon that a Boiling Springs man will spend the next decade in prison for a series of crimes committed in 2018.

Officials say Ronald Capps II, 33, began his crime spree on October 7, 2018 when he stole a car and telephone from a family member living near Chesnee.

Deputies say when they located him the next day walking along New Cut Road near Pottery Road, he jumped into a nearby SUV and rammed two patrol cars before fleeing.

A chase ensued, and eventually ended in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store. Deputies then say they engaged in a two hour stand-off with Capps.

During the stand-off, deputies said Capps threatened to stab himself with a black knife that he held to his chest. Eventually, negotiators were able to talk Capps into surrendering.

A Taser was utilized before taking him into custody.

Capps pleaded guilty Wednesday to the following charges:

First-degree assault and battery

Failure to stop for blue light and siren

Two counts resisting arrest

Possession of a weapon by a violent felon

Violation of an order of protection

Other property crimes

Officials say Capps' criminal record spans back eighteen years- with multiple convictions for property crimes and violation of probation.

“The length of Ronald Capps’ criminal history tells me he is not a good person,” Assistant Solicitor Ben Sawyer said. “He richly deserved the prison sentence.”