GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a judge on Tuesday dismissed the case against a 17-year-old girl who had been charged with felony driving under the influence involving death after a crash that claimed her friend's life back in May.
The crash happened in the early morning hours of May 7 along Latimer Mill Road near Honea Path.
Troopers said the former suspect was driving with two passengers in a car that ran off the road, down an embankment, and overturned.
Troopers said no one in the car was wearing a seat-belt.
One of the passengers, later identified by the coroner's office as 18-year-old Dayton Gayle Sellers, was partially ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
The 17-year-old driver was arrested later on May 7.
After her arrest, she was granted at $15,000 bond, ordered not to drive, and ordered to wear an alcohol-detecting ankle monitor.
During a preliminary hearing on August 27, Wilkins said the judge threw out the case because the blood collected from the suspect after the crash did not contain any detectable traces of alcohol or drugs.
“Today at the preliminary hearing, the judge dismissed the case due to the fact there was no evidence of her impairment after we received the blood back that we obtained through a search warrant," Wilkins said. "There was no alcohol or drugs detected that were tested for, and therefore without any evidence of impairment, the judge dismissed the case.”
Wilkins said the teen was initially charged for other reasons, such as her vehicle smelling like beer.
Wilkins said troopers are still working to reconstruct the crash and have not filed the final report.
The solicitor said it's possible the teen may eventually be charged with reckless driving.
MORE NEWS - Police searching for missing 5-year-old twin boys believed to be with father
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.