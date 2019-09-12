ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor David R. Wagner says a Central man will spend nearly two decades in prison for a handful of charges involving inappropriate conduct with minors dating back to 2017.
31-year-old Brandon Drake Partain was arrested by Anderson County deputies in November of that year on a slew of charges, and on Thursday entered a guilty plea for unlawful conduct towards a child, dissemination of harmful material to minors, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and 1st degree assault and battery.
Wagner says Partain, a registered sex offender, was accused of fondling a minor on top of the child's clothing. He also was accused of showing porn to several children, smoking weed near two children under 10 years of age, and even allowing a 13-year-old to smoke with him.
Partain will spend 18 years of an active sentence behind bars.
His original slew of charges, per the Anderson County Detention Center roster online, included:
- Three counts of 3rd Degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Two counts of 1st Degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor
- Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Two counts of distributing harmful material to minors
- One count of neglect by legal custodian
He also had a hold for another agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.