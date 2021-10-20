LAURENS, SC (FOX County) - Charges of neglect against a man and woman after a vulnerable person was found dead in a front yard in Laurens County have been dismissed, according to the Eighth Circuit Solicitor's office.
The Solicitor's Office confirmed Wednesday the charges against Eric Lee Belcher and Dana Nataye James were dismissed in a separate court. A judge issued a ruling that eliminated one of the elements of the crimes with which the defendants were charged.
According to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to a home on Billy Leopard Road in Cross Hill around 6 a.m. Friday June, 25 where they found a dead body in the front yard, which was later ruled a suicide.
After further investigation, deputies said it appeared the home on Billy Leopard Road was a transitional home for vulnerable adults known as “We Are Here For You LLC,” where seven individuals were living.
The Sheriff's Office said the owners of the home, Belcher and James, both of Inman, were charged with 6 counts of knowing and willful neglect of a vulnerable adult.
Deputies said the home was a single wide mobile home without proper licensing nor the necessary medical care for the people living there. There was not adequate sleeping space and supervision. The mobile home was not compliant with building code requirements.
“This residence was functioning as a “business.” I am concerned about the care and supervision these vulnerable individuals received while residing here. We are monitoring this situation closely and working with DHEC and the Department of Mental Health," said Sheriff Don Reynolds in a news release.
MORE NEWS: K9 finds endangered 6-year-old abducted by father almost a month ago, deputies say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.