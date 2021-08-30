SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced Monday that a Clifton man was sentenced to 38 years in prison for his role in a fatal drive-by shooting that happened on January 28, 2019.
According to a release from the solicitor, Matthew Tyler Blackwell, 26, was sentenced after pleading guilty Friday to murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The solicitor said that Blackwell also plead guilty to an unrelated charge of trafficking methamphetamine during a court hearing.
The shooting happened along Thomas Rd. and left Marcus Kirk, 34, dead, according to the solicitor.
According to the release, Kirk was fatally wounded after a house was shot at on Thomas Rd. The solicitor says that the incident was likely caused due to a dispute over a drug deal.
The charges against the other suspects accused in the incident are still pending, the solicitor confirmed.
The solicitor says that Blackwell will have to serve every day of his prison sentence and will not be eligible for parole or early release.
The release confirms that Blackwell's prior criminal history includes convictions for possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful carry of a weapon and third-degree criminal domestic violence.
PREVIOUSLY: Deputies: 4 suspects have now been charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Spartanburg Co. home
