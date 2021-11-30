COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Cowpens man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug and weapon offenses, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.
Barnette said Carl A. Stone, 49, pled guilty on Monday to 2 counts of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
We're told Stone was one of three people arrested Dec. 8, 2020 when Cherokee County deputies completed a search warrant at a home on Maddie Street. During their search, deputies found almost 140 grams of meth, a 9mm pistol and $7,102 in cash.
Barnette said on March 29, 2021, deputies went to a building on North Logan Street in reference to a GPS detention check on Stone. During their search, deputies found 47 grams of meth in a toolbox. Deputies found a rifle in the same room as the toolbox.
The solicitor's office said Stone will serve 85 percent of Circuit Judge Derham Cole’s prison sentence before he is eligible for release. His prior criminal record includes convictions for second-degree burglary, grand larceny, unlawful carrying of a weapon and trafficking methamphetamine.
