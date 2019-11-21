SPARTANBRUG, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman will spend the next 22 years in prison for her role in a violent chase the Spartanburg County sheriff says placed his deputies' lives in grave danger.
Solicitor Barry Barnette announced the conviction for 36-year-old Jodi Lea Stapleton on Thursday, November 21. Barnette says Stapleton pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted murder along with unrelated breach of trust, drug, and unlawful neglect of a child charges.
The chase Stapleton was involved in unfolded on July 18, 2018. Spartanburg County deputies attempted to stop the car Stapleton was driving as part of a traffic stop on Highway 29 near Old Converse Road. Deputies were hoping to arrest Stapleton and her passenger, 34-year-old Jurrell Thompson. Both Stapleton and Thompson were wanted individuals.
However, Stapleton refused to stop for blue lights, leading the chase on Old Converse Road. During this chase, Barnette says Thompson opened the sunroof of Stapleton's car and fired an assault rifle at the deputies. Barnette described the rifle in a press release as an "AK-47 style" weapon.
At one point, Thompson jumped out of the car after Stapleton turned onto Mount Pleasant Road. Stapleton would eventually abandon the car and flee into a nearby home, where she was found underneath bed sheets and taken into custody. Thompson would also be taken into custody by deputies nearby.
Barnette notes deputies recovered multiple 7.62 rounds on the route of the pursuit, along with the rifle and the empty magazine. SCSO vehicles, businesses, and residences were damaged during the pursuit, per Barnette.
Spartanburg County sheriff Chuck Wright railed against the suspects after the pursuit, saying "It's only by God's hand none of our officers got shot" during a press conference.
"We're not going to be fired at and we're not going to be treated that way," Wright said. "If you shoot at us, we're going to shoot you back."
Wright also noted at the time Thompson was shot in the leg as deputies returned fire, and was able to kick open the door of a nearby home where a woman and her granddaughter were inside.
Stapleton's criminal history dates back to 2007, with multiple convictions for drug and traffic offenses.
Thompson remains behind bars in Spartanburg County with no bond. Attempted murder and drug charges are still pending against him.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE FOLLOWS:
