GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Khelsy Chanta Rice will spend the next 16 years behind bars after pleading guilty to being under the influence in a May 2018 collision that claimed two lives.
Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced Rice was sentenced Thursday, December 19, 2019. In a press release, Stumbo said the 40-year-old Rice chose to change her plea to guilty "straight up", meaning there were no negotiations or recommendations on sentencing by the state. She pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury.
Rice was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus around midnight on May 19, 2018 on US-76 near Grain Bin Road, near the Dance South studio between Clinton and Joanna. She veered across the center line, striking a 2007 Ford Mustang head-on. The collision left 65-year-old Marge Seymore and 63-year-old Lois "Bit" King dead and sent two other passengers to area hospitals via airlift. Rice's blood toxicology results showed high amounts of meth in her system along with trace amounts of alcohol when the crash happened.
“The irresponsible choices made by Khelsy Rice on that fateful night have left two families with voids that can never be filled,” Stumbo said. “Although there is nothing that we can do in the courtroom to bring these beloved ladies back, my prayer is that their families have gained some closure and can continue to move forward in their healing process. We also hope during this holiday season that the message is heard loud and clear that, if you choose to drive while intoxicated, you will be held accountable.”
