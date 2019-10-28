LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A driver has been charged a year after a man was killed in a collision along SC-308.
Troopers said the crash happened on June 14th of 2018 along Fleming Mill Road at 2:12 p.m.
The coroner identified the victim as 29-year-old Wesley Chad Robinson of Laurens. According to the coroner's office, Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene and died from blunt force trauma to the chest.
Troopers said a 1997 Mercury 4-door sedan and farm tractor were both traveling east along SC-308 when the sedan struck the tractor in the rear, causing it to overturn. The driver of the sedan, identified as 34-year-old Tara Mahan, was charged with felony DUI resulting in death, driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.
A year later, on October 28th of 2019, the solicitor's office confirmed that Tara Mahan was sentenced to 22 in years in prison after the deadly DUI crash.
