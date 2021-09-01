SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office announced that a man convicted of breaking into a home in 2019 and stealing five guns was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Jaden I. Gary, 19, was sentenced after being found guilty of first-degree burglary, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a release form the solicitor.
The solicitor says the charges stem from an incident where Gary and two other suspects kicked in the back door of a home in Startex.
In addition to stealing guns, the solicitor claims that Gary also armed himself with a knife taken from the kitchen of the house.
The homeowner was not home during the incident, but ended up calling 911 after seeing an alert from his home security system, according to the release.
The solicitor says that Gary admitted to deputies him and his group planned to sell the stolen guns.
Gary will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for release, the solicitor confirmed.
