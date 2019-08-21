GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor Kevin Brackett has filed a motion asking that the protected discovery materials from the now-settled civil lawsuit against suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis be released as the solicitor continues to prepare to take Lewis to trial on multiple indictments.
The civil suit was settled in October 2018 and resulting in the state and Greenville County paying Lewis’ former assistant, Savanah Nabors, nearly $200,000.
Bracket wants the confidential discovery elements and depositions from that lawsuit made available to use in the criminal trial.
Bracket said in the motion that the discovery material contains facts pertinent to the current case, particularly concerning the allegations that Lewis misused “public resources to pursue or facilitate an adulterous relationship.”
Brackett’s motion states the discovery materials, which included sworn depositions and other evidence, are currently sealed under a protective order.
Lewis is facing charges of misconduct in office and obstruction of justice.
Brackett said previously he hopes to take the case to trial in October.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Lewis' attorney for comment on the motion.
