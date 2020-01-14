LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) The 8th Circuit Solicitor announced a 53-year-old man will spend the next 27 years behind bars after he plead guilty to attempted murder in a 2018 incident that nearly killed a woman.
In October of 2018, officials say Quienten Spearman and his then-girlfriend were inside their shared apartment when the 53-year-old reportedly assaulted her with a box cutter.
The woman, Calista Rice, spoke with us days after the attack, saying Spearman's assault stemmed from an argument over why she wished to break things off with him.
Rice said Spearman began by punching her, left the room for a moment, then returned with a box cutter.
A press release from Solicitor David Stumbo's office details that neighbors heard Rice screaming, and came to the apartment to check in on everything. Eventually, Spearman exited the apartment, telling the neighbors they could check on his girlfriend - as he thought he killed her.
Rice was found lying in a pool of her own blood, suffering from cuts on her face, neck and chest. Officials say a razor blade that appeared to belong to a box cutter was found in her neck.
Miraculously, Rice survived her assault.
Investigators were able to locate Spearman in Greenwood County and arrest him.
“Our communities have grown tired of senseless domestic violence and the wide effect it can have,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “I hope this lengthy prison sentence becomes the springboard from which Ms. Rice can move past this dark time in her life and find happiness once again."
On Monday, January 14, Spearman plead guilty to attempted murder. A judge ordered him to 27 years in prison, requiring that he serve at least 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
