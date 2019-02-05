GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor Barry Barnette announced in a press release Tuesday that a 20-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.
Mark A. Earls Jr. pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
According to the release, Earls and his accomplice- Lyric Antoinette Morgan- approached Abelardo Morales Baltazar and his passenger on May 6, 2015 looking for money.
The release says Earls had a loaded gun on his person and fired two shots- one taking the life of Mr. Baltazar. The two did not get away with the money.
Morgan also pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted armed robbery and kidnapping. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison and is required to serve 85 percent of her time before she is eligible for release.
Earls has been ordered to serve every day of his 30 year sentence.
