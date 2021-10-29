GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Gaffney man has been sentenced to life in prison for strangling his former girlfriend to death back in April of 2020, according to Spartanburg Solicitor's Office.
The solicitor said James Eric Spencer, 41, pleaded guilty to the murder of Monica Vinson Shackleford, 43, of Gaffney.
On April 21, 2020, Shackleford's son went to a neighbor's home and told them he could not get his mother to open the locked bathroom door, according to the solicitor. He also said Spencer beat his mom up.
During an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the child stated Spencer went into the bathroom with his mother on the evening of April 20, 2020. He heard his mother scream and Spencer emerged from the bathroom alone. Spencer told the child that his mother would wake up soon, and Spencer fled from the home after locking the bathroom door.
We're told a video taken from a nearby public park showed Spencer fleeing the Shackleford home in his silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Spencer took Shackleford’s bankcard when he fled. Police discovered Spencer was using the missing bankcard at various locations in Spartanburg County following the murder.
Police said they found Spencer at a motel near the intersection of Highway 9 and I-85. They recovered the shirt he was wearing at the time of the murder, and DNA analysis confirmed Shackleford’s blood on Spencer’s shirt. Spencer’s DNA was also found on the bungee cords used to kill Shackleford.
“The Shacklefords are loving family and they lost a bright light in their life,” Deputy Solicitor Kim Leskanic said.
