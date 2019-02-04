GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor Barry Barnette announced a Gaffney man was sentenced for his role in drug trafficking Monday and will spend the next 20 years in prison.
43-year-old Cecil Eugene Blackwell Jr. was first sentenced in July 2017 when local officers noticed he ran a red light while riding a motorcycle.
When the officers attempted to make a traffic stop, Blackwell rode into a nearby parking lot. The officers say they saw him reach into his waistband and remove a black pouch that he tossed under a nearby vehicle.
He then fled the scene.
Upon further inspection, officers found the pouch to contain methamphetamine.
Blackwell was arrested at a later date. He plead guilty to his charges in October, but his sentencing was delayed. He was fined $50,000 in addition to his sentence.
He is required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for release.
Barnette says Blackwell's criminal record spans more than twenty years and it includes multiple convictions for drug offenses and property crimes.
