GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) Solicitor Barry Barnette announced Tuesday that a Gaffney man pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges, and was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars.
According to Barnette, Jsaon Lee Blackwell, 36, first caught deputies' attention on May 8, 2018 when he sold a quantity of methamphetamine to a confidential informant of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. The transaction was recorded.
Later that year, in June, Blacksburg police said they responded to a possible drug deal taking place in a parking lot of a convenience store. A short while later, officer located Blackwell's car, and were given permission to search the vehicle.
Officers say they located a bag of 21 assorted pills in his possession.
On August 6, 2018, officers responded to a suspicious persons call on Fairview Avenue. They eventually made contact with Blackwell who was in possession of methamphetamine.
Finally, on September 18, 2018, deputies were called to a location on Shelby Highway in reference to a suspicious vehicle and a possible drug transaction. During the investigation, deputies found a large quantity of methamphetamine in a car holding Blackwell and another occupant.
Blackwell claimed the drugs.
Tuesday, the 36-year-old plead guilty to distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of meth, possession of diazepam, and possession of oxycodone.
He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
MORE NEWS:
Greenville police searching for teenage girl who has been missing since leaving work on Sunday
Firefighters: Railroad cars found overturned in River Arts District of Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.