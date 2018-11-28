GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Solicitor Barry Barnette announced Wednesday that a Gaffney man will spend the next twelve years behind bars after pleading guilty to two break-ins at local businesses.
42-year-old Telly S. Gregory plead guilty to two counts of second degree burglary Tuesday.
Barnette said the two break-ins were reported on May 21 at Red's Watering Hole on Mill Street and the 22 at Ultra Lube on Floyd Baker Boulevard.
According to Barnett, Gaffney police were able to connect Gregory to the crimes via surveillance footage. The videos show he broke windows to enter both businesses- wearing the same clothing in both incidents.
Barnette said the property Gregory stole included a bottle of liquor, a six-pack of beer, a cash register drawer and about $250 in cash.
He admitted his crimes to police during a post-arrest interview on May 23.
Gregory's criminal record includes convictions of assault and battery, attempted burglary, third-degree burglary and strong-arm robbery.
MORE NEWS: Investigators: Body found in NC is believed to be that of kidnapped NC teen Hania Aguilar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.